CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,166.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

ORLY opened at $1,171.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,076.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,186.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

