CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,991 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $13,572,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $194.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30. The stock has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 206.67%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.