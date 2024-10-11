Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.
CELC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on CELC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity
Celcuity Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.