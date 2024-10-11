Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 6,860,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,412,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.