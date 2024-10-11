Cencora (NYSE:COR) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Leerink Partners

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Leerink Partners from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
COR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.44.
Cencora Stock Performance
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
