Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in September

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
Central Asia Metals stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
