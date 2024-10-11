Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £150 ($196.31).

Russell O'Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Russell O’Brien acquired 119 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($196.23).

Centrica Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 122.75 ($1.61). 22,018,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,014,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113.90 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.15 ($2.16).

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,818.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.24).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

