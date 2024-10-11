Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Centuri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Centuri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRI

Centuri Price Performance

CTRI opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Fehrman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth $2,757,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,409,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.