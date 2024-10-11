Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$3.19. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 550 shares.

Ceres Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.92.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

