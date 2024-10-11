Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.