CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €104.20 ($114.51) and last traded at €104.20 ($114.51). 2,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.20 ($116.70).
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $725.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.37.
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.