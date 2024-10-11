CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €104.20 ($114.51) and last traded at €104.20 ($114.51). 2,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.20 ($116.70).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $725.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.37.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

