CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $93.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

CF stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

