CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 211200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The firm has a market cap of C$23.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05.
CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.
