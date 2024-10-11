Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

