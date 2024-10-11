Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $13,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.94. 1,049,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30. The company has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 206.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

