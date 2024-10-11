Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

NYSE DE traded up $5.05 on Friday, hitting $410.81. 246,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.44. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

