Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.46. 2,490,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,681. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.88%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

