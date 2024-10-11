Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.07.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $173.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

