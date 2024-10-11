Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 9,083 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after buying an additional 2,704,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,376 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,872,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 994,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 441,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 157,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,774. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

