Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 61,489 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,489 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.34. 1,350,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,258. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

