Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,270,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 258,667 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 230,125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,343,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after buying an additional 152,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.