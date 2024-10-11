Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $198.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $199.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.