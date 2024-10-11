Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 1,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,834. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

