Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
