Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after buying an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.63. 1,262,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

