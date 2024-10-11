Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bank & Trust Co

Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

