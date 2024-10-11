China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CIADY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 9,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
