China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 9,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

