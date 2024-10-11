China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 196.3% in September

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of China Vanke stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,836. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.