China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 196.3% in September

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of China Vanke stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,836. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.
About China Vanke
