Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHR. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chorus Aviation

In related news, Director David Levenson acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$121,440.00. 13.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

