Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Acquires 1,759 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 797,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 216,892 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 306,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVLV stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $66.35.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

