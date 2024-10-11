Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,502 shares during the quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFG opened at $49.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $351.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

