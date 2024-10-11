Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $29,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $327.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $328.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

