Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Invests $35,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

RPM International stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $131.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.