Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Invests $7.96 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 3.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after buying an additional 687,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,754,000 after purchasing an additional 210,398 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.