Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $269.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.37.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $287.89. 161,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,730. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43. Chubb has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $19,427,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.