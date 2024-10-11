Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $291.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $282.96 and last traded at $282.68. Approximately 157,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,626,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.96.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

