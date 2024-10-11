Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,607. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Chuy’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 728,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Chuy’s by 25.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

