Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of CNK opened at $28.62 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

