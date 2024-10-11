Citigroup Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $930.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $860.00 to $930.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $802.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $741.26 and a 200-day moving average of $698.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

