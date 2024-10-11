Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clarius Group LLC owned about 1.10% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 348,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 586,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.