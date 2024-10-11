Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,196.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,538 shares of company stock worth $3,449,994. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. 332,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,750. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.