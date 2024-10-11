Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE WFC traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $60.56. 5,304,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

