Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 45,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,042. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

