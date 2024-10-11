Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,244,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after buying an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 437,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,319 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

