Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,268,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

