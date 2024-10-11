Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.26. 60,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,653. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

