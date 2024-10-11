CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.98. 1,758,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 29,647,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 515,314 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

