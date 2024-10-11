Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 67676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,714,532. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

