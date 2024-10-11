ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.