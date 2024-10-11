Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Oppenheimer

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.25, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $26.02.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $213,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,956.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock valued at $247,319,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $43,280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,804,000 after buying an additional 1,262,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.