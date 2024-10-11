ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of ClimateRock stock remained flat at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the first quarter worth about $287,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in ClimateRock by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Further Reading

